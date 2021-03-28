By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the pandemic drags on, the need is still great in our area and the community continues to step up and help.
On Saturday, the group Minority Veterans of America and the Steelers teamed up to help out those who needed a hand.
Not only did they give out food, but the group handed out pet supplies and personal care products as well.
"Nationally, veterans make up about 11% of the homeless population, and in Pittsburgh, it's about 33%. So there is a real need here, especially with COVID and all of that, people have really been struggling," said Nathan Porter.
More than 5,000 pounds of food were handed out to the community at the event on Saturday.