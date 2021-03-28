By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest, according to Allegheny County Police.
Police say they were called to the shooting on the 300 block of North Avenue in Millvale around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
First responders discovered the victim, 36, shot in the chest and transported him to a local hospital.
Homicide detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating the incident.
If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Police say callers can remain anonymous.
