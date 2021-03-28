By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI, Oh. (KDKA) — On Monday, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will begin trials for the Coronavirus vaccine on children.

Early research in 12 to 15 year old children is positive, and this study will look at the vaccine’s effect on children between 5 and 11 years old.

Doctors will work to determine the proper dose and time frame for children as young as six months old.

“You look and see the safety profile and if that looks okay, then you drop down to 2-5 years old and then repeat it. And if the looks okay, go down to the even younger age,” said Dr. Robert Frenk from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Unlike adult trials, each of the children in the first study will be given the vaccine and no one will be given a placebo.