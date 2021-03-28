By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — A historic tree on Penn State’s campus is no more thanks to Friday’s heavy winds.
The original old willow was planted on the University Park campus in 1859.
This tree was the third descendant of that famous tree.
The original tree succumbed to a storm in 1923 and pieces of that tree helped grow the second descendant before this most recent tree replaced it in the 1970s.
A fourth-generation old willow will be grown with remains of its predecessor in the university’s tree nursery and will eventually be planted back on campus.