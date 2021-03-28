By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the South Side, with one vehicle having struck a building, according to dispatchers.
The accident was reported to police and medics around 1 p.m. Sunday and occurred at the intersection of 18th and Jane Street.
Dispatchers say there are reports of at least two injuries. There is no word on how severe their conditions are at this time.
The building struck is located at 133 South 18th Street.
