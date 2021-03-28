By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh dogs have been nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards this year.

According to its website, the American Humane Hero Dogs Awards is an annual, national competition looking to honor “ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things.”

The competition is made of seven categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, Guide/Hearing Dogs and Shelter Dogs.

There are several dogs from Pennsylvania who have been nominated, and, among them, Clover, Carmel and Beauty are all from Pittsburgh.

Clover has been nominated for the Service category and has helped a person with sensory processing disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Carmel has been nominated for the Guide/Hearing category and has assisted her owner whose vision is severely impaired.

Beauty is up for the Shelter category and has raised awareness about pit bulls and helped with charitable causes, according to her owner.

The competition is currently in the first round of voting, and people can vote up through 3 p.m. Eastern Time on May, 6, 2021. The organizers say seven dogs will be featured with the overall award of 2021 American Hero Dog only going to one canine.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel in October of this year.

You can vote for the canine nominees online.