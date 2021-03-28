By: KDKA-TV Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-based special effects artist, actor, director and writer Tom Savini was hospitalized this past week after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.

On Friday, Savini tweeted, “To my amazing fans! I have had to cancel my upcoming appearance at the Nashville Full Moon Tattoo & Horror con as yesterday I was hit by a car while riding my bicycle. Left me a bit incapacitated and need time to heal. Thanks so much to everyone who reached out and a huge thank you to both the Pittsburgh Police department & the Pittsburgh paramedics who came to my aid so quickly. I’ll see all of you very soon.”

On Saturday, he shared grisly photos from the accident.

(WARNING: the photos contain graphic imagery, including blood.)

Savini is best known for his makeup and special effects work in the horror movie genre, having worked on films like Dawn of the Dead (1978) and Friday the 13th (1980).

He also has a Special Makeup and Effects program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen where he teaches his craft to students.