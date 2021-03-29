CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The offseason officially begins March 17, but the legal tampering period for negotiations began March 15.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 NFL league year is underway, and the Steelers have a lot of work to do for next season.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST:

March 29, 2:02 p.m.

The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.

He played 11 games in 2020.

March 24 1:34 p.m.

The Steelers signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a one-year contract.

March 24, 10:20 a.m.

The Steelers and tight end Eric Ebron have reportedly agreed to rework his contract.

March 23, 2:00 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’ve terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson.

It comes after he tweeted “you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage.”

March 22, 1:34 p.m.

Another Steelers linebacker is going to the Titans. Ola Adeniyi tweeted “Down deal Time to #TitanUp” Monday afternoon.

March 22, 1:00 p.m.

Chris Wormley re-signed with the Steelers to a 2-year contract.

March 22, 11:30 a.m.

The Steelers announced that they signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

Simmons was signed to the Texans practice squad to start the 2020 season but was released a few weeks later.

March 20, 1:00 p.m.

Cameron Sutton officially re-signed a two-year contract with the Steelers.

March 19, 1:21 p.m.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract worth $8 million.

March 19, 1:02 p.m.

Reports suggest that the Steelers have given CB Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

March 16, 4:08 p.m.

The Steelers have released linebacker Vince Williams.

March 16, 3:23 p.m.

The Steelers have re-signed Zach Banner. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the offensive lineman said “Pittsburgh is going to be my home.”

“I’m really happy to be here in Pittsburgh,” the unrestricted free agent said in the video.

Aditi Kinkhabwala with the NFL Network reports it is a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.

March 16, 3:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Steelers CB Mike Hilton, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

March 16, 1:56 p.m.

Former Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kenny Zuckerman with Priority Sports tweeted the news.

March 15, 8:37 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Feiler reached an agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal.

March 15, 8:34 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed former Steelers star Bud Dupree.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the pass-rusher inked a deal worth $16.5 million a year with the Titans.

Steelers star T.J. Watt said he “could not be happier” for Dupree and will “miss our picnics in the backfield.”

March 15, 8:07 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are making a “strong push” for Bud Dupree, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. “Other teams have been firmly in the mix,” Garafolo reported.

March 15, 5:00 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal. Sutton has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.

