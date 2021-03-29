By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They need your vote! Several Pittsburgh-area dogs have been nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards this year.

The American Humane Hero Dogs Awards is an annual, national competition looking to honor “ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things.”

The competition is made up of seven categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, Guide/Hearing Dogs and Shelter Dogs.

There are several dogs from Pennsylvania who have been nominated, and, among them, dogs from right here on the southwestern side of the state.

First up is a familiar face to the competition. Penny is up once again for the prize of top dog, but she is already a hero to so many children through her soothing presence with Crisis Center North.

Penny has been bringing comfort, for years, to the local women, children and families who are going through the court system as the victims of domestic abuse. She is the founding canine advocate for the center’s Paws For Empowerment program.

Vote for Penny in the Therapy Dog category by clicking here.

Also in the Therapy Dog category is Boone from Hookstown, Pennsylvania. This small-town, Beaver County, pup “survived heartbreaking cruelty as a puppy.” Now, he’s a happy-go-lucky hound that doesn’t let having to use a wheelchair get him down.

Boone is the canine ambassador for Joey’s P.A.W., a nonprofit organization that gives mobility devices to pups who need them, not only across the Pittsburgh area, but around the country.

To vote for Boone in the Therapy Dog category, click here.

Clover has been nominated for the Service category and has helped her person with sensory processing disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

If you’d like to give Clover a vote, visit her page here.

Two dogs from Altoona are also in the Service category. They include little Quinn and the dog with the coolest name ever, Shadow Batdog!

Carmel has been nominated in the Guide/Hearing category and has assisted her owner whose vision is severely impaired.

Vote for Carmel in the Guide/Hearing Dog category by clicking here.

Beauty is up for the Shelter category and has raised awareness about pit bulls and helped with charitable causes, according to her owner.

To cast your vote for Beauty, click here.

The competition is currently in the first round of voting, and people can vote up through 3 p.m. Eastern Time on May, 6, 2021. The organizers say seven dogs will be featured, but the overall award of 2021 American Hero Dog only going to one canine.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel in October of this year.

Click here to view all of the canine nominees.