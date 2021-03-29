By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many people are struggling to find appointments to get their coronavirus vaccine.
However, one local healthcare system says it has open appointments through most of April.
Butler Health System just received additional doses.
Demand is so high that the health care system is in the process of converting the old Sears store at the Clearview Mall into a vaccine clinic.
It should open by April 14.
To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine, visit this link.