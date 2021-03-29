By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an effort to help support victims of crime, the City of Pittsburgh has launched a new website to connect those victims to services they may need.

Some of the services offered include crisis intervention, referrals, information, and advocacy.

Alexandra Abboud, the Victim Services Coordinator for the city, checks crime reports to identify victims and then contacts them to offer support.

“As a victim of crime, you’ve just experienced trauma, an unexpected trauma,” said Abboud. “At the flip of a switch, your whole life has changed—the way you see the world, the way you interact with the world, the way you lived your day to life has changed. And (victims) don’t know where to go and they don’t what to do. They need guidance to get them through this and to say, okay, what is our next step?”

For more information, click here.