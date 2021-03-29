CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officials say two people were taken to the hospital.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters are trying to contain a fire in Millvale.

The fire is at a home on William Street. Heavy smoke and flames are pouring out of the roof.

The home may be destroyed.

