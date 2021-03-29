By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters are trying to contain a fire in Millvale.
The fire is at a home on William Street. Heavy smoke and flames are pouring out of the roof.
HAPPENING NOW: There’s a fire on William Street in Millvale. Dispatch tells me two people were taken to the hospital. It’s unclear their injuries right now. I’m live at 5:30 with an update. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bARlIAVXvm
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 29, 2021
The home may be destroyed.
Officials say two people were taken to the hospital.
