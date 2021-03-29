CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steeler Ryan Switzer says his son is out of surgery and the “wonderful people in Boston fixed our son.”

Switzer tweeted Monday evening saying Christian is stable, out of surgery and “this nightmare is over with.” Christian is expected to fully recover.

“Praise God,” Switzer tweeted.

The Switzers headed to Boston after Christian began bleeding and doctors were unable to find a diagnosis.

It all started when Switzer said his 9-month-old son who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the hospital and woke up in his own blood earlier this month.

Christian was discharged from the hospital, but then went back after Switzer said his son “had more significant bleeding.”

Switzer said that doctors decided Boston was the place they needed to go to find the cause for his son’s bleeding.

After a scan Monday morning, Switzer says they were being admitted to the hospital and prepping Christian for surgery. He says the surgeon said they found what they were looking for in order to operate.

“We’re grateful they’ve located what’s been a mystery for far too long now. We’re praying God guides the surgeons as they operate and that this is the last time our sweet boy has to go through anything of this magnitude ever again,” Switzer tweeted.