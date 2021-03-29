By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILLVALE (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that took place in Millvale.

A man was left in critical condition after being shot in the chest on Sunday, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police say they were called to the shooting on the 300 block of North Avenue in Millvale around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

First responders discovered the victim, 36, shot in the chest and transported him to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating the incident.

Police tell KDKA the suspect will be charged later today.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.