By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 10,101 Coronavirus cases and 62 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,015,268 cases and 25,015 deaths since Friday’s report.

There are 1,856 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 366 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 stood at 7.6%.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The state of Pennsylvania is nearly 5 million vaccinations in total.

To date, vaccine providers across the state have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses.

There are 4,116,035 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: