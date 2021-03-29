By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A total of $847 million has been distributed to the state's 67 counties to help Pennsylvanians pay for rent and utilities.
Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is first-come, first-served.
On Monday, Miller urged Pennsylvanians who need help avoiding eviction or utility shutoffs to apply as soon as possible.
You can learn more about the program here and learn how to apply here.