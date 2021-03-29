CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pa. Department of Health provides a COVID-19 update at 12 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 592 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 450 are confirmed and 142 are probable cases.

The dates of tests range from March 22-28.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 91 years, with a median age of 36 years.

There have been 5,741 total hospitalizations and 84,850 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,760.

The newest reported death is not associated with a long-term care facility. The patient was in their 70s.

