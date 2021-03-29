By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vendors can begin applying to set up shop at the “2021 Night Market” held in downtown Pittsburgh from summer through fall.
It will be held every Saturday this summer in Market Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each week.
Vendor applications are now open for the 2021 Night Market season, featuring a socially-distanced layout and highlighting local artisans, makers, and crafters 🌙
Apply here: https://t.co/Lc2AN5bFKF
(note: photo from 2019) pic.twitter.com/fFCSx3hSPp
— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) March 28, 2021
It will run from June 19 to October 30.
Merchandise, food and alcohol vendors can now fill out an application.
If you’re an interested vendor, visit this link.