CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Market Square, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vendors can begin applying to set up shop at the “2021 Night Market” held in downtown Pittsburgh from summer through fall.

It will be held every Saturday this summer in Market Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each week.

It will run from June 19 to October 30.

Merchandise, food and alcohol vendors can now fill out an application.

If you’re an interested vendor, visit this link.