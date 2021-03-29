CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pens have activated Jason Zucker off of injured reserve and placed Evgeni Malkin on long-term injured reserve.

GM Ron Hextall announced the changes Monday before the game against the New York Islanders. Malkin was put on long-term injured reserve retroactive to March 16.

Zucker missed the last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

The Pens face off against the Islanders tonight at PPG Paints Arena.