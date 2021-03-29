PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We start the day off cloudy, but they won’t stick around for too long.

By 10:00 a.m., we should see mostly sunny to sunny skies for everyone with hardly a cloud in the sky for the rest of today and Tuesday.

The big weather story for today is the return of seasonal weather.

Highs today likely won’t hit the mid 50’s, with 55 being the average high in Pittsburgh.

This likely will snap a stretch of 9 straight days with temperatures above average for Pittsburgh.

Today will likely be just the 9th day this month with temperatures registering at or below the seasonal average.

Currently we are running 5.4° warmer than average for the month.

Since 2010, this will be the fourth warmest March on record.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70’s.

Rain chances return on Wednesday, with rain expected through the day.

Rain will continue on Thursday with cold temperatures rolling in as the rain wraps up.

I have highs near 60 on Wednesday with a high of JUST 40 degrees on Thursday.

The chill remains on Friday with highs just in the mid 40’s with dry conditions.

Highs should rebound to the 60’s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days look dry.

