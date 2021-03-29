CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"I don't really have a lot of details for you at this point," coach Mike Sullivan told reporters.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goalie Tristan Jarry left the Penguins’ game Monday against the Islanders.

Jarry was not on the bench at the start of the second period and was replaced by Casey DeSmith.

After the game, coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

“I don’t really have a lot of details for you at this point. I can’t even pinpoint when it happened. It was something the medical staff felt strongly enough to take him out of the game,” the coach told reporters after the game.