By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goalie Tristan Jarry left the Penguins’ game Monday against the Islanders.

Jarry was not on the bench at the start of the second period and was replaced by Casey DeSmith.

Tristan Jarry is not on the Penguins bench. We will provide any updates when we get them from Coach Sullivan. https://t.co/adoyxdfwdM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2021

After the game, coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Coach Sullivan on Jarry: "Tristan is being evaluated right now for an upper-body injury. I don't really have a lot of details for you at this point. I can't even pinpoint when it happened. It was something the medical staff felt strongly enough to take him out of the game." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2021

