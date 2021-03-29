By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices in western Pennsylvania have dipped as AAA says the national average has dropped for the first time in months.
AAA says western Pennsylvania's average gas price is $3.010, down from $3.036 last week. At this time last year, it was $2.229.
The national average according to AAA is $2.86, decreasing week-over-week for the first time since November.
The decline is credited to growing gas inventory levels and cheaper crude oil prices. AAA says they expect pump prices to be kept in check.
According to AAA, the stranded ship in the Suez Canal affected the price of crude oil, but it’ll likely have a limited impact in the U.S.