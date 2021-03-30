PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a big day for Allegheny County Council members, with two topics headlining their agenda today that could have an impact on you and where you live.

The two big agenda items involve paid sick leave and police body cameras.

A paid sick leave bill passed through Council earlier this month, but Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald vetoed it, saying the law department recommended it go through the Health Department instead.

The bill would require employers to pay up to five sick days per year.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Council may not have the votes needed to override the veto.

The Post-Gazette reports that Councilman Dewitt Walton will change his vote to ‘no,’ because he agrees with Fitzgerald’s reason for the veto.

Another bill set to be introduced tonight would issue body cameras to County Police and help other departments in the county afford the technology.

The goal is to bring transparency to policing in the area.

“I think that 99.9% of our police officers out there behave in a professional manner and do their jobs to their best of their ability, but we also recognize right now, in the community, the credibility of policing is a little bit frayed right now,” said County Councilman Sam DeMarco.

There are more than 100 police departments in the county, and only a small number have the cameras.

Police say the cost is about $500 to $1,000 per camera.

The bill is set to be introduced tonight and is expected to be referred to a committee.

A vote on the bill could come in April.