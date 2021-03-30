By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 412 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 295 are confirmed and 117 are probable cases.
The dates of tests range from July 20 of last year to March 29. The health department says 12 of the tests are more than a week old, and the case from July is an outlier from one lab.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 99 years with a median age of 37 years.
There have been 5,746 total hospitalizations and 85,262 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,762.
