By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Bridgeville police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found.
Police asked for help looking for the teen Tuesday morning, saying she had last been seen leaving school on foot Monday.
Police say she was found less than an hour after they posted to Facebook asking for help.
“We had over 1000 shares of this post in less than 1 hours time. Numerous tips which led us to her location within 1 hour of the post!! Social media is a powerful tool!! Thank you!!” police wrote on Facebook.