By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — The owner of the Crack’d Egg restaurant is making a new request to a judge, asking to allow the restaurant to reopen without mask mandates while its appeal goes through court.
In February, an Allegheny County judge ordered restaurant owner Kimberly Waigand to follow the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures, or the judge said Waigand would have to close the restaurant — which she did.
On Monday, Waigand’s attorney told an appeals court she won’t be able to maintain her business if she’s not allowed to operate at 100% capacity.
The judge is being asked to pause the order during the appeal process.