CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating.
Filed Under:11th Street, East Carson Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, South Side Flats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the South Side.

Allegheny County says the crash happened Tuesday on East Carson Street at 11th Street.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the motorcyclist died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle appears OK.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says East Carson Street is closed between 10th and 11th streets. Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.