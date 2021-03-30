By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the South Side.
Allegheny County says the crash happened Tuesday on East Carson Street at 11th Street.
UPDATE: The male victim in this collision was later pronounced deceased in the hospital. https://t.co/C06YyA8msK
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 31, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the motorcyclist died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle appears OK.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says East Carson Street is closed between 10th and 11th streets. Police are investigating.
BREAKING: We just got to the scene of a motorcycle crash on East Carson and South 11th. There’s a lot of debris on the road. Working to get more from @PghPublicSafety. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oqn0kSEHK4
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 31, 2021
