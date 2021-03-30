By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Somehow, it seems we got through winter without too much of a toll on Pittsburgh’s roads.READ MORE: West Virginia House Passes Personal Income Tax Cut Bill
Mayor Bill Peduto says the city received the lowest number of pothole complaints to the 3-1-1 in years.READ MORE: Mayor Bill Peduto Hopes To Talk Water Infrastructure With President Biden During Pittsburgh Visit
Peduto says city crews changed the way they paved streets, which has led to fewer potholes.MORE NEWS: Duquesne University Receives Record 10,000 Freshman Applications
The potholes we do have can expect to be filled with hot asphalt over the next few weeks.