PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spencer Lee, a wrestler from the University of Iowa and a Franklin Regional graduate has been named co-winner of the 2021 Dan Hodge Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the nation's most dominant college wrestler, with Lee splitting the honor this year with Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson.
Lee is now one of only five multi-winners in the history of the Hodge Award, which has been awarded for the past 27 years.
Lee recently became a three-time NCAA wrestling champion, also having won the Hodge Award in 2020 as well.
After being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Lee will have a chance to become a four-time NCAA wrestling champion next season.