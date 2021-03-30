By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The utility company Peoples is reminding consumers that economic assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic is still available.

Applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, are being accepted until April 9, provided that funds are still available.

The minimum LIHEAP grant is $200 for the 2020-2021 winter heating season.

The one-time grants are for income-eligible utility customers who are struggling to pay heating bills, in danger of being without heat, or without any heat for their unit, whether it is rented or owned.

Individuals who have an annual income of up to $19,140 are considered income-eligible, and this rate is adjusted for family units based on the federal poverty income guidelines.

People can apply for the funds through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Service website (COMPASS).

Peoples ask that applicants provide the following information when applying: