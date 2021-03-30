By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With President Joe Biden set to be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, he's expected to talk about infrastructure and make a major announcement.
Mayor Bill Peduto says no one has told him the specifics of what President Biden may announce.
Peduto says he wants to tell the President that Pittsburgh can build on the repairs made to the city's lead water pipes in the last few years.
“With a little bit of federal assistance, we can expedite the upgrade to the physical plant as well, in order to provide not only for today, Pittsburgh’s better drinking water, but for the next 50 years,” Mayor Peduto said.