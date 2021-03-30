By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NFL is expanding the regular season to 17 games.
The NFL says clubs approved an enhanced season structure at a virtual league meeting Tuesday. There will now be 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time starting in 2021.
The Steelers say with this expansion, the Seattle Seahawks have been added to their list of 2021 home opponents.
The NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season starting in 2021.
"The NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement singed in March 2020 enables the league, with the approval of the union and its players, to enhance the regular season with a move to 17 games, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action," a statement from the league said.
The NFL says it’s the first change to season structure since 1978.