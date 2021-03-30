CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
KDKA has been told at least one person was flown to the hospital.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mt. Pleasant Road, Rollover Crash, Route 31, South Huntingdon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and resulted in a temporary closure of Route 31 near the South Huntingdon Municipal Complex.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

There’s no word on their condition at this time.

The roadway reopened shortly after 4:30 a.m.