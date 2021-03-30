By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and resulted in a temporary closure of Route 31 near the South Huntingdon Municipal Complex.
KDKA has been told at least one person was flown to the hospital.
There's no word on their condition at this time.
The roadway reopened shortly after 4:30 a.m.