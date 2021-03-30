CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pa. Governor Tom Wolf says that this money will help get students back into classrooms.
Filed Under:Back to School, COVID Relief, Governor Tom Wolf, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly $5 billion in COVID relief money is expected to go to Pre-K through 12th grade schools in Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Duquesne University Receives Record 10,000 Freshman Applications

Pa. Governor Tom Wolf says that this money will help get students back into classrooms.

READ MORE: Idlewild Looking To Hire 600 Seasonal Workers Ahead of Opening Day

At least 90% of the money will go to public schools and charter schools.

MORE NEWS: Man In Stable Condition After Shooting In Larimer

Governor Wolf says all schools have been affected by the pandemic and that the extra money will help schools adjust and keep students and teachers safe.