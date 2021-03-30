By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly $5 billion in COVID relief money is expected to go to Pre-K through 12th grade schools in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Duquesne University Receives Record 10,000 Freshman Applications
Pa. Governor Tom Wolf says that this money will help get students back into classrooms.READ MORE: Idlewild Looking To Hire 600 Seasonal Workers Ahead of Opening Day
At least 90% of the money will go to public schools and charter schools.MORE NEWS: Man In Stable Condition After Shooting In Larimer
Governor Wolf says all schools have been affected by the pandemic and that the extra money will help schools adjust and keep students and teachers safe.