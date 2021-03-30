By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,032 new Coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths.READ MORE: Registration Opens For 28th Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH
This brings the statewide total to 1,020,300 cases and 25,049 deaths since Monday’s report.
There are 1,916 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 389 patients are in the ICU. The department of health says the 14-day moving average of hospitalized patients is below the peak we saw in the fall and winter, but it’s starting to increase.
The state says 5,043,676 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 1,661,946 people are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Voting Opens For Contest Awarding Winning Woman-Owned Business $25,000
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,126,702 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.MORE NEWS: LIHEAP Grants Still Available For People In Need
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: