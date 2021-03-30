By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration is updating recommendations for K-12 schools to match CDC guidance for social distancing and COVID-19 cases in schools.

The new guidance requires 3 feet of social distancing instead of 6, unless a county has substantial community transmission. In that case, the Department of Health says middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart if “cohorting” isn’t possible.

The Department of Health says there should still be 6 feet between adults, when masks can’t be worn and during activities like singing, band or sports as well in common areas.

COVID-19 Response Director Wendy Braund says when a school is rigorously following safety protocols, studies show COVID-19 spread between children is relatively low.

The changes go into effect April 5.

“Our updated recommendations bring us a step closer to a full return to in-person teaching and learning across Pennsylvania,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega in a press release.

“While recommendations on physical distancing, closures, and quarantines may have changed, the importance to adhering to all health and safety guidelines has not – it is imperative that we remain committed to protecting our students, teachers, and staff.”

The new guidance also talks about how to handle confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school buildings.

The Department of Health says the state is ahead of schedule and almost done giving school employees the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More about the guidance can be found here.