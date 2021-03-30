By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Black Lives Matter mural has been vandalized.
The mural was painted last summer following the death of George Floyd. It features Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Antwon Rose Jr. and others.
It’s located along the wall of the Allegheny River Warf across from PNC Park.
The mural was vandalized twice in as many weeks in the fall.
The vandalism comes on the second day of the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd.