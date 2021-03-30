CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The vandalism comes on the second day of the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Black Lives Matter mural has been vandalized.

The mural was painted last summer following the death of George Floyd. It features Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Antwon Rose Jr. and others.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

It’s located along the wall of the Allegheny River Warf across from PNC Park.

The mural was vandalized twice in as many weeks in the fall.

