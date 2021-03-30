By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Todd Frazier is back with the Pittsburgh Pirates days after becoming a free agent.
The Pirates say they have signed Frazier to another minor league deal.
It was just late last week when the infielder exercised his opt-out clause with the organization and became a free agent.
Jason Mackey, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, had reported that Frazier was not going to make the team due to “other roster management decisions.”
The Trib is now reporting that Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington showed interest in bringing Frazier back for the team’s taxi squad or workouts at the alternate training facilities.
Frazier inked a minor league deal with the Pirates in February.
He has been in over 1,000 games with teams like the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), New York Yankees (2017) and the New York Mets (2018-19 & 2020).