PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I am calling today the pick of the week when it comes to comfortable weather with highs in the 70’s.

The morning hours will be on the cool side with temperatures in the 30’s.

Winds are light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill if any at all.

Winds will pick up for the afternoon, coming in out of the south at around 10 mph.

Things begin to change overnight as clouds roll back in.

Rain showers will arrive at some point during the Wednesday morning commute with rain showers expected for the rest of the day.

Most places can expect to see around 3/4″ of rain through the day on Wednesday, with most of the rain falling in the morning hours.

Some areas may pass 1/2″ of rain before 2:00 p.m.

This would mean less than 1/4″ of rain over the next 12 hours when our rain chance turns to a snow chance.

And what a snow chance it is.

There’s a lot of data out there that shows places like Pittsburgh seeing more than 2” of snow on the ground Thursday.

4-5″ of snow will be possible in the Laurels.

The region is no stranger to big April snows.

On April 3rd, 2005, the city recorded 4.2” of snow.

In 1901, the city recorded nearly a foot of snow on an early April day.

That being said, we are probably going to see a quick accumulation of less than an inch in Pittsburgh, with decent accumulations expected for the Laurels, where I expect we will see a winter weather advisory issued.

Winter weather advisories are issued when more than 2 inches of snow is expected.

Looking at the holiday weekend, Friday is looking cool with sunshine back for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will get into the 60’s with highs on Easter Sunday near 70 degrees.

