By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Southwestern Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Police say 15-year-old Gage Frame was last seen on Friday around 10:00 a.m. and was possibly riding a silver bicycle.
He is described by police as being around 5'6″ tall and weighing 160 pounds, last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray McGuffey sweatpants, and red Nike running shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.