By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police handed out five warnings and two notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area establishments to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 391 licensed liquor establishments, issuing 17 notices of violation and 31 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 56 businesses and issued four warnings and four notices of violation.

This comes after Governor Wolf announced last week that restrictions on businesses and restaurants would be loosened starting on April 4.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.