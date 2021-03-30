By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 1,300 workers at Allegheny Technologies are set to go on strike Tuesday morning.
That strike is expected to begin at 7:00 a.m.
It will be the first work stoppage at ATI since 1994.
The union contract expired at the end of February and the United Steelworkers accuse ATI of unfair labor practices.
ATI responded, saying that its proposal would still increase wages.
The company tells the Tribune-Review that it will use salaried employees and interim workers to continue critical operations.