By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Voting is now open for a contest that will award a woman-owned business $25,000.

The three L.I.F.T. EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Treasure House Fashions, Hannahtopia and Curly Tail Coffee. The contest was hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and 84 Lumber.

People can vote for their favorites once a day here. It runs through April 13.