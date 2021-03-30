By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Voting is now open for a contest that will award a woman-owned business $25,000.
The three L.I.F.T. EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Treasure House Fashions, Hannahtopia and Curly Tail Coffee. The contest was hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and 84 Lumber.

Congratulations to the three finalists for the $25,000 EmpowerHER Grant!
• Curly Tail Coffee
• Hannahtopia
• Treasure House Fashions
Fan voting is now underway and runs through April 13: https://t.co/1ZwNZKw07U pic.twitter.com/fE8ZHBtVak
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2021
People can vote for their favorites once a day here. It runs through April 13.