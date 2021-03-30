CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed its version of a bill that would eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

The House passed the bill on a 77-23 vote Monday. It now heads to the Senate.

The House version would reduce state income taxes by $150 million annually until they are eliminated.

The bill does not address other tax increases to balance out the cuts.

Under the bill, a special fund would be established to tap other state income sources, including lottery proceeds.

Gov. Jim Justice has introduced his version of eliminating the personal income tax that would increase the consumer sales tax rate from 6% to 7.9%.

