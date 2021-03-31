PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two football coaches at Seton LaSalle have been suspended for illegal recruiting.

First-year head coach Mauro Monz and assistant coach Jason Pinkston have been suspended. They’ll be off the sidelines for a year and aren’t allowed to participate in any football-related activities.

“Some people agree, and some people disagree with the decisions,” said Amy Scheuneman, the executive director of the WPIAL. “Unfortunately, our board of directors is tasked with enforcing the current bylaws.”

Four schools accused Seton LaSalle of recruiting players outside of its district.

“There is no warning period,” said Scheuneman. “If it is found to have happened, then that is the minimum penalty to be enforced. It can actually be more to the individual or to the school if it is warranted.”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh sent out a statement, saying, “The school doesn’t engage in recruiting for athletic purposes” and they are exploring avenues for an appeal.

Scheuneman said the appeals process could take weeks or months.

The hearing was closed so KDKA is not sure how the coaches tried to recruit, but here are some of the possibilities.

“Offering different incentives to individuals that aren’t offered to others constitutes as recruiting,” said Scheuneman. “Offering camps and clinics for the purpose of talking to them about a certain institution and or encouraging them to attend that institution all constitute recruiting.”

Seton LaSalle must also educate its coaches on recruiting. Seton LaSalle needs to have physical documents stating what coaches are and are not allowed to do, recruiting handbooks at the ready and meetings with coaches before the season.

This wasn’t the first time Seton LaSalle has been flagged for recruiting. In August, an assistant baseball coach was suspended for trying to entice athletes to come to the school via social media.

Scheuneman says recruiting cases like this happen about once a year and should be taken more seriously.