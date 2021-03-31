CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Baltimore jail escapee on the run for nearly 5 years has been apprehended in Greene County.

The Greene County District Attorney says Melvin Jessop was convicted of second-degree assault and escaped from jail in Baltimore in April of 2016.

(Photo: Greene County District Attorney)

According to DA Dave Russo, when he got a tip about a potentially dangerous person in the area, he found the fugitive warrant out of Maryland. He assembled the major crimes division Tuesday and executed the warrant.

Jessop was nabbed at a residence in West Greene with help from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s currently awaiting extradition.