WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Baltimore jail escapee on the run for nearly 5 years has been apprehended in Greene County.
The Greene County District Attorney says Melvin Jessop was convicted of second-degree assault and escaped from jail in Baltimore in April of 2016.
According to DA Dave Russo, when he got a tip about a potentially dangerous person in the area, he found the fugitive warrant out of Maryland. He assembled the major crimes division Tuesday and executed the warrant.
Jessop was nabbed at a residence in West Greene with help from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
He’s currently awaiting extradition.