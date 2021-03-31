CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — With former Braddock Mayor John Fetterman running for the U.S. Senate, you might think he would get the endorsement of the current Braddock mayor.

But that is not the case.

Chardae Jones is endorsing Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta for Senate. In a video put out by Kenyatta’s campaign Wednesday, Jones said, “Malcolm is the leader Pennsylvania needs.”

Kenyatta and Fetterman are in the race for the Democratic nomination to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring next year.