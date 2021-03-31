By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — With former Braddock Mayor John Fetterman running for the U.S. Senate, you might think he would get the endorsement of the current Braddock mayor.
But that is not the case.
The endorsement of Braddock Mayor @Omgitsjustdae means the world to me. We both know the pain of growing up in communities that too many have counted out. We know the struggle of working families who can’t make ends meet. Together, we'll make Washington work for working people! pic.twitter.com/j0VrIxlQIE
— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) March 31, 2021
Chardae Jones is endorsing Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta for Senate. In a video put out by Kenyatta’s campaign Wednesday, Jones said, “Malcolm is the leader Pennsylvania needs.”
Kenyatta and Fetterman are in the race for the Democratic nomination to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring next year.