By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of what the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh calls the holiest and historically most crowded days of the Christian year, Bishop David Zubik is reminding people to check with their parishes about COVID-19 procedures for attending services.

The diocese says people who aren’t familiar with their parishes’ protocols before attending services should go online for information.

“I’m asking the faithful to please make sure they are informed about the procedures at their parishes so as to respect the necessary precautions brought on by COVID. Please know that every effort is being made to welcome everyone to worship together during this sacred week,” Bishop Zubik said in a press release.

Masks and social distancing are required at all times. The diocese says some parishes may require sign-ups to attend mass, while others have overflow areas in their parking lots where mass can be heard over the radio, and many parishes stream mass.

The bishops of the diocese in Pennsylvania lifted the obligation to attend mass, and the diocese says that’s still the case until further notice.