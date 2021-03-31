PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has an under the sea theme going on all this month for Lent.

Seared Scallops with Tropical Fruit Salsa

Tropical Fruit Salsa

2/3 cup mango – peeled and diced

½ cup cantaloupe – peeled and diced

½ cup pineapple – cored – peeled and diced

1 half of a large red bell pepper – diced

1/3 cup red onion – diced

1 tablespoon cilantro – chopped

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice (or more to taste)

Splash of white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon jalapeno – seeded and minced

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 pounds sea scallops

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

Combine all of the salsa ingredients in a bowl. Allow the salsa ingredients to blend for 5 minutes before serving.

Remove the muscle from the scallops and blot them dry. Heat a sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add the oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Place the scallops in the pan and sauté the first side for 2 – 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn the scallops once and sauté on the second side. Do not overcrowd the scallops in the pan. If necessary, cook the scallops in batches, holding those that are cooked in a warm oven (200 degree heat). Serve the scallops with the salsa.

Serves: 8