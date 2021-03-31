By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC hosted a vaccine clinic for pregnant women at Magee-Womens Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

It is one of the only clinics specifically for pregnant women in the whole country.

Experts say pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and puts them at a greater risk of complications.

Doctors say it’s important for women to get vaccinated and that the risks of side effects is low.

“I’m really excited and reassured,” UPMC Dr. Hyagriv N. Simhan said. “We know that people have been clamoring for vaccines and I know that pregnant women are under a lot of stress in general during the pandemic, and concerns about coronavirus do effect pregnant women. I see that all the time in my own clinical practice. So the opportunity to get a vaccine really helps people experience pregnancy with less stress and feel reassured, and so I’m really excited for that.

Experts also say there is no evidence that the vaccine has any effect on an unborn child or a breastfed baby.